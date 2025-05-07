North America’s Largest Indoor Splash Pad Opens At NJ Mall With Boozy Perks For Grown-Ups Too

The Kitty Splash Garden, which opened Wednesday, May 7 at East Rutherford's American Dream Mall, is the largest indoor splash pad in North America, officials said. It’s inspired by the hit preschool show "Gabby’s Dollhouse" and designed just for toddlers and young children.

The colorful play area includes interactive features, character appearances, and lots of places for kids to splash, explore, and cool off.

Kitty Splash Garden is the newest addition to the 8.5-acre indoor water park—the largest of its kind in the U.S. It joins other kid-friendly spots like Beach Haven and Trolls Ice-Sing Cream, where families can grab a slice of pizza or a frozen treat.

For the grown-ups, there’s also a full menu of frozen drinks, cocktails, and beer.

Guests staying in one of the 28 luxury Skybox Suites—designed by NJ-native Jonathan Adler—can order food electronically from park restaurants. Each Skybox includes a stocked fridge, private changing rooms, towels, a flatscreen TV, concierge service, and access to the VIP hot tub.

DreamWorks Water Park features 40 water slides and 27 attractions, including:

Far Far A Bay Wavepool (the world’s largest indoor surfing wave pool)

DreamWorks DreamRunner (the world’s longest indoor hydromagnetic water coaster)

Thrillagascar and Jungle Jammer (the world’s tallest indoor body slides)

For more information, visit: americandream.com/venue/dreamworks-water-park

