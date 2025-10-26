Nor'easter Could Develop This Week Alongside Hurricane Melissa: What To Know Now

From gusty winds and heavy rain to beach erosion and coastal flooding, areas from Florida to Maine are on alert for hazardous conditions.

Hurricane Melissa was upgraded to a Category 4 storm on Sunday, Oct. 26, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Currently churning in the Caribbean, Melissa is expected to track into the western Atlantic by midweek, hundreds of miles off the US coast.

While a direct US landfall is unlikely, the storm's interaction with a developing dip in the jet stream could amplify stormy conditions along the East Coast.

Meteorologists say there’s a 20 percent chance Melissa could pass close enough to cause direct impacts to the US, particularly in Maine or South Florida.

AccuWeather says there's just a 5 percent chance it makes landfall along the East Coast, and if it does, it would likely be in Maine.

At about the same time Melissa begins to move over the southwest Atlantic, a significant dip will form in the jet stream across the eastern US, says AccuWeather.

Key Coastal Hazards

The developing system could bring the following risks:

Coastal flooding: Areas from Florida to New England should prepare for the possibility of minor to moderate flooding.

Areas from Florida to New England should prepare for the possibility of minor to moderate flooding. Beach erosion: Strong onshore winds and rough surf could eat away at beaches, particularly in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.

Strong onshore winds and rough surf could eat away at beaches, particularly in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. Heavy rain and gusty winds: These conditions may disrupt travel and outdoor plans, especially in areas directly impacted by the potential Nor’easter.

Timing, Impacts

The most significant impacts are expected late this week, from Thursday, Oct. 30 into early November. Coastal locations from Miami to Maine should monitor local forecasts closely.

Offshore shipping lanes, fishing industries, and cruise operations may face significant disruptions due to hazardous marine conditions.

Stay Updated

Officials urge residents along the East Coast to remain vigilant and stay updated on local forecasts.

Hurricane Melissa may be far offshore, but its influence could combine with the potential Nor’easter to create dangerous conditions.

Colder Air Coming

The storm duo will be followed by a drop in temperatures.

"Temperatures will trend to 8-15 degrees Fahrenheit below average by early November, which could result in conditions more typical of early December in some cases," AccuWeather says.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.