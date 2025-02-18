Nonstop Flights To Caribbean's 'Nature Island' Begin At Newark Airport

The first United Airlines flight from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Dominica landed on Saturday, Feb. 15. The plane arrived at Douglas-Charles Airport (DOM), marking the start of weekly Saturday service between New Jersey and the country in the Lesser Antilles.

Flights on a Boeing 737-700 depart Newark at 9:10 a.m. EST and arrive in Dominica at 2:39 p.m. AST. The return leg takes off at 3:45 p.m. AST, landing back in Newark at 7:51 p.m. EST.

Dominican officials kicked off the celebration at EWR and a water cannon salute welcomed the travelers to the airport in the island's northeastern village of Marigot.

"We are thrilled to welcome United Airlines to Dominica," said Denise Charles-Pemberton, Dominica's tourism minister. "This new service is a testament to Dominica's growing appeal as a leisure destination known for our amazing nature experiences, safe and vibrant cultural festivals, and one-of-a-kind hospitality.

"Dominica offers a pristine sanctuary for health and wellness, blending hot springs, herbal medicine, and rejuvenating nature experiences. We look forward to welcoming more visitors to our shores with this new route and strengthening our connection with the Northeast and beyond."

The only other nonstop flight from the continental US to Dominica departs from Miami via American Eagle, while Silver Airways offers direct service from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"The launch of our new nonstop service from Newark to Dominica is an exciting milestone for United as Newark is truly a global gateway," said Jon Gooda, United's Vice President of Airport Operations at EWR. "Connecting travelers to this stunning, vibrant island reinforces United's commitment to providing passengers with convenient options to visit and explore a wide range of unique destinations. We look forward to helping travelers experience the beauty and rich culture of Dominica."

Dominica, often called the "Nature Island" of the Caribbean, is known for its lush rainforests, volcanic peaks, rivers, and diving spots. The Douglas-Charles Airport recently expanded its runway to 6,351 feet and upgraded its terminal to accommodate growing visitor numbers.

A new international airport in Dominica is expected to open in 2026.

