No Rose For You: Two NJ Women Sent Home On 'Golden Bachelor'

Neither Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit nor Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck, got roses from Gerry Turner on the premiere episode of the ABC "The Bachelor" spinoff on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Luckily, Theresa Nist, a 70-year-old Shrewsbury resident, was given a fateful rose and will advance to next week's episode.

Nist, who celebrated her birthday on the show, wowed Turner by stripping out of her little black coverup to reveal a short, nude dress

Nist lost her husband nearly nine years ago and says she wants to be in love again.

"I feel like I have so much more life to live," she said. "It would be amazing if Gerry fell in love with me and I fell in love with Gerry."

Here's what Turner is missing out on:

Anna is a woman of the world. She has traveled to over 20 countries but is still looking for her travel partner for life. Anna has three daughters, and loves hiking and skiing with them. The adventurous matriarch is looking for a kind, confident, sensitive and emotionally intelligent man with whom to share her life. When Anna isn’t spending time with her family, she loves foraging for mushrooms, and learning about new herbs and plants. She also loves to cook, spends her Sundays at the local farmer’s market, and loves anything dark chocolate.

With a beautiful smile and a personality to match, Maria is a firecracker that’s ready to find a spark. Maria is a hopeless romantic who is looking for a kind, funny and independent man that’s ready for “a love adventure.” She has three children in their 20s and loves them more than anything in the world. Maria’s career in health and wellness is extremely important to her, along with a passion for helping families impacted by autism. When she isn’t working, Maria enjoys playing tennis, pickleball and board games. Maria believes true love is within reach and we hope she’s right. She never gone paintballing but really wants to try, her favorite indulgence is a glass of 100-year old Grand Marnier, and she loves Valentine’s Day.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.