'No One Would Miss Me', Army Paratrooper, Fiancé Killed In NY Crash Often Said

Cody Groat died following a single-vehicle wreck in Saratoga County, on Swaggertown Road in Charlton, on Saturday evening, June 7, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Groat, a 2011 graduate of Burnt Hills Ballston Lake High School and proud Army paratrooper, was riding his motorcycle when he veered off Swaggertown Road and suffered devastating injuries just before 6 p.m., deputies said. The Charlton resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation blamed the crash on “imprudent” speed, according to sheriff’s officials. But to those who knew him, Cody’s life was so much more than the way it ended.

He was a proud soldier, completing four major milestones in six months—basic training at Fort Sill, AIT in Fort Leonard Wood, Airborne School at Fort Benning, and graduating with his jump wings, which his mother, Mellissa Harris, had the honor of pinning on, according to his obituary.

He served from 2011 to 2013 before returning home to Charlton and a life filled with family, friendships, and hard work in the mechanic, construction, and masonry fields. His obituary paints the picture of a man whose laughter, mischief, and heart left a mark everywhere he went.

“Cody’s life was a testament to the power of love and the bonds of family,” it reads. “Though his time with us was too short, the impression he made on the lives of those around him will endure.”

At the heart of his world was his fiancée, Chelsea Lynn Marie Wilson—his soulmate, gaming partner, and copilot through life’s many day trips and quiet evenings in, his memorial said. Together they raised Kratos, their gentle, loyal dog and Cody’s “son.” “They had this once-in-a-lifetime love,” his obituary said. “A powerful, amazing, and absolute definition of forever and always.”

In a gut-wrenching Facebook post, mom Mellissa Harris remembered her son as a fierce protector and deeply loyal friend.

“Cody is... was... the person that would do anything for anyone, when he had your back you never had to question it,” she wrote. “And when he loved, it was all in and you knew it.”

Despite the deep bonds he shared with family and friends, Groat sometimes questioned whether his absence would truly be felt, his mother recalled, a heartbreaking thought now shattered by the outpouring of grief.

“There were so many times that Cody would say, if anything ever happened to me, no one would miss me,” Harris wrote. “I wish he would have known that he was so very wrong on that.”

Cody leaves behind his parents, Mellissa and Stephen Harris, his older brother Christopher (“Bubby”), and sisters Dakota (“Kowa”), Georgieanna (“Gege”), Victoria, Cheyenne, and Brittany.

Funeral services for Groat will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at Glenville Funeral Home in Schenectady.

