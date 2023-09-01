No New Alligator Sightings: Central Jersey Park Remains Closed

The 3 or 4-foot gator was first spotted Wednesday, Aug. 23 in Victor Crowell Park, submerged in the waters of Lake Creighton, commonly known as the Duck Pond, and Ambrose Brook in Middlesex Borough.

Police shot at the alligator on Saturday, Aug. 26, and it was spotted by police again on Wednesday, Aug. 30. That was the last sighting, police said.

Traps have been set by NJ Fish & Wildlife officials.

Police Chief Matthew P. Geist urged residents to stay away from the area and to not approach or attempt to capture the alligator.

Anyone who sees the alligator is urged to call the Middlesex Police Department immediately at (732) 356-1900 extension 0 or dial 9-1-1.

