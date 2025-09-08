'No Kings 2': New Nationwide Event Billed As 'Biggest Ever' Sets Date

Organizers say the coordinated protests are slated for Saturday, Oct. 18 at sites across the country, with messaging focused on Trump’s threats to deploy National Guard troops in cities and his continued mass deportation agenda.

The group frames the moment starkly: “This isn’t just politics. It’s democracy versus dictatorship. And together, we’re choosing democracy,” No Kings says on its website.

No Kings credits its June launch with mobilizing “millions” across roughly 2,000 locations to drown out Trump’s birthday spectacle and “declare with one voice: America has No Kings,” a claim the group says showed “the power of the people” and helped derail what it called a coronation-style event.

The movement says it intentionally centers local, community-led actions rather than in Washington, maintaining a “people-powered” contrast to official pageantry.

The group’s new push comes as organizers accuse the administration of “sending militarized agents into our communities, silencing voters,” and targeting immigrant families, while rewarding billionaire allies. They say these allegations underscore the need for sustained, peaceful mobilization.

They also argue the first wave of protests shifted attention to grassroots resistance and plan to replicate that playbook next month.

“Our peaceful movement is only getting bigger,” No Kings says, adding: “No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings.”

How to participate, find a local rally, or start one: Organizers are directing supporters to the No Kings website for event listings and resources, with more details to be announced in the coming days

