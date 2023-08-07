No Kids Allowed: Pool Rules Change At Bally's Atlantic City Casino-Hotel

Children have been banned from the pool at Bally's Atlantic City casino and hotel, eliciting a mix of emotions from guests.

Effective Friday, Aug. 4, "due to customer demand," Bally's pool and fitness will be available to those 21 and over, the hotel announced.

"Kick back, relax, and take a dip!☀️" the post said.

The new restrictions received positive reaction on Instagram.

Sandra Stanfield wrote, "Great idea. We as adults are spending the money. We need a place to relax and cool off."

Another wrote, "AC is for adults."

On the other hand, on Facebook, M. Allen Ostrega expressed opposition to the policy, saying: "I can't believe this. This is total discrimination against families with kids! If you offer a pool with your hotel stay it should be open to everyone."

Bally's officials did not reply Monday, Aug. 7 to a request for additional comment.

