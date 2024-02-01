Overcast 44°

No Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Man Found At Garrett Mountain

The death of a 42-year-old man whose body was found at the Garrett Mountain Reservation on Thursday doesn't appear suspicious, authorities said.

Authorities didn't indicate whether they suspect the cause of the man's death was suicide, overdose or something else.

 Photo Credit: Rosabel Cascina Bergrin
Jerry DeMarco
Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Passaic County Sheriff Gary Giardina confirmed the 1 p.m. Feb. 1 discovery in the Woodland Park preserve.

They didn't indicate, however, whether they suspect suicide, overdose or other type of death.

Valdes and Giardina did say that his vehicle was found nearby."Although this matter remains an active and ongoing investigation, there are no suspects being sought at this time, and there is no danger to the public," they said. 

