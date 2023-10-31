'No Criminality' Suspected In Sudden Death Of Garfield Man, 33, Investigation Continues

City police responding to a 911 call for medical aid found Tadeusz Soyltys unresponsive in an apartment at the corner of Palisade and Van Winkle avenues shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Elizabeth Rebein confirmed on Tuesday.

His girlfriend apparently had last seen him there Friday night, then found him on the floor and called for help when she returned the next morning, a source with direct knowledge of the incident said.

Soyltys – known as “TeeJay” – was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Rebein said.

The prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit was notified and began an investigation with Garfield police, the assistant prosecutor said.

It was originally suspected that Soyltys was assaulted.

However, Rebein said on Oct. 31 that "no criminality is believed to be involved" in his death. She didn't elaborate nor say when a final official determination was expected.

Funeral arrangements haven't yet been announced.

Soyltys, a home renovator who was graduated from Elmwood Park High School, originally came from the Polish village of Łapsze Wyżne.

