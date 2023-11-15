No Charges For NJ Tractor Trailer Driver In Crash That Killed Woman, 40, In VA

Nicole M. Lewis, 40, of Dumfries, was operating a 1998 Honda Accord slowly, partially in the right shoulder and partially in the right travel lane around 12:20 a.m. Nov. 9 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.

She was struck by a tractor trailer from behind before both vehicles ran off the road and struck the Jersey wall, police said. It happened near milepost 175, where both vehicles came to rest in the left shoulder.

Lewis, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 30-year-old New Jersey resident, was not injured. He was also wearing a seatbelt.

No charges were filed at the scene, and it was not clear where in New Jersey the tractor trailer was from.

The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Safety Team, and Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.

