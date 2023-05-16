NJ's Wé Ani, 'American Idol' Finalist Releasing New Single

Ani announced on Instagram on Monday, May 15, she is releasing a new single "175 Lbs." on Friday, May 19 and even offered fans a sneak peak.

On Sunday, May 15, Ani was controversially eliminated from "American Idol", failing to enter the top three, despite acclaimed performances of "The Climb," and "The Unknown." Many fans took to social media and claimed her elimination was rigged.

This is not Ani's first brush with singing competitions. She previously finished in the top 3 on "The Voice."

