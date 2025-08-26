NJ's Tommy DeVito Released By Giants: Report

DeVito a.k.a. "Tommy Cutlets" figured to be the odd man out after the Giants signed quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston and drafted Jaxson Dart.

DeVito captured the hearts of the Garden State and Giants fans everywhere when he came out of nowhere to lead the team to three straight wins in 2023. In 2024, he started two games for Big Blue, both losses.

Though his time with the Giants was short, DeVito certainly capitalized on his New Jersey fame. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge picked up the tab when they had dinner at the same restaurant. DeVito, who made national news after a dustup over a canceled autograph signing at a pizzeria, filed trademarks for "Passing Paisano" and "Tommy Cutlets" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Tommy Cutlets earned the nicknames after he expressed love for his mother's chicken cutlets while celebrating his Italian heritage on the field. DeVito hopes to sell Tommy Cutlets branded pasta, pizza, chicken, meatballs and tomato sauce while Passing Paisano could be used for branded clothing and bobbleheads, according to the filing.

In the Giants last preseason game last week, DeVito threw three touchdown passes against the New England Patriots and received an ovation from his hometown fans, ESPN reported.

"Means a lot," DeVito told reporters after the game. "If I was in the stands I would be cheering for anybody who was the hometown kid, too. It was appreciated."

