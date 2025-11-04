NJ's Stephen Colbert Endorses Mikie Sherrill For Governor

"I've made fun of many members of Congress many times for many years for many reasons, but this is an earnest appeal for a leader I respect and admire," Colbert, calling himself a proud New Jersey voter, said on Instagram.

Colbert, the host of "Late Night With Stephen Colbert" touted Sherrill's record as a Navy helicopter pilot and her years as a federal prosecutor.

"Mikie clearly loves this country. Service is love made visible. And service to America has guided Mikie her entire adult life," Colbert said. “I know she is going to make New Jersey proud as our next governor,” he said.

Colbert previously campaigned for former President Joe Biden's aborted re-election campaign in 2024. Over the summer, CBS announced it was canceling "Late Night" despite it being the #1 late night TV show, saying it was no longer economically viable.

Sherrill is running against Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli to replace Gov. Phil Murphy, who is term limited.

