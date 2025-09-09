NJ's Ron Jon Surf Shop Founder Ron DiMenna Dies

“The entire Ron Jon family mourns this loss,” said Michele Goodwin, president of Ron Jon Surf Shop. “On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team, and employees, we extend our deepest sympathy to Ron’s wife, Lynne DiMenna.”

According to an obituary published by Space Coast Daily, DiMenna grew up near the Jersey Shore and discovered surfing in 1959. When he told his father he wanted a custom board from California, his father suggested buying three, selling two, and keeping one.

That advice sparked his first business venture. In 1961, at age 24, he opened the original Ron Jon Surf Shop in Ship Bottom, NJ. Two years later, he opened a second store in Cocoa Beach, FL, which became the flagship.

Over the following decades, DiMenna expanded Ron Jon into one of the world’s largest surf retailers, with locations from the Jersey Shore to Florida and beyond, Space Coast Daily reported. He also co-founded the Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation, which supports programs to protect beaches and address coastal pollution through proceeds from the Endless Summer specialty license plate.

“Ron was known as a free spirit, and his love for the beach and the sport of surfing endured throughout his life,” Goodwin said. She added that the company will continue to operate as usual, with his “vision and legacy” guiding it for generations.

