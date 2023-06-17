Hoboken's Natalie Classen Killed In PA Shooting Was 'Talented Athlete With Relentless Drive'

The 30-year-old woman was gunned down around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, June 15 while walking with a group on North 10th Street, police in Reading said.

When they arrived at the intersection with Greenwich Street, a man with another group approached and shot her once, investigators said.

The suspect and his group fled the area, while Classen flagged down a cab and was taken to Reading Hospital, the department said. She died of her injury while officers were still securing the crime scene, according to police.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign was launched by Natalie's sister, Nina, of East Orange, NJ, as tributes were posted to Facebook.

Hoboken RBI, a softball league, remembered Natalie as "a talented athlete and a dear friend to many."

"Natalie Classen was a shining star on the Hoboken RBI team, always displaying unmatched dedication, passion, and sportsmanship," the tribute reads.

"Her relentless drive and unwavering spirit served as an inspiration to teammates and coaches alike. Whether she was throwing someone out from center field or stealing home plate, she embodied the true essence of the game and brought joy to everyone around her."

Police have reported no arrests as of late Thursday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call RPD at 610-655-6116.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.