NJ's Most Romantic Restaurants: See OpenTable's Top Valentine's Day Picks

OpenTable has revealed its 2025 list of the Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in the US. Nineteen of those restaurants recognized are in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Whether you're planning an intimate candlelit dinner or a scenic waterfront experience, these restaurants offer the perfect backdrop for romance.

J. Gilbert's – Wood Fired Steaks & Seafood (Glastonbury, CT)

For a cozy yet upscale experience, J. Gilbert's delivers prime-aged steaks cooked over a mesquite wood-fired grill, fresh seafood, and house favorites like Maytag blue cheese potato chips. Fireside dining, rich wood tones, and soft lighting make this a go-to for couples looking for warmth and intimacy.

Millwright's Restaurant (Simsbury, CT)

Housed in a 17th-century mill perched above a waterfall, Millwright's blends history with romance. James Beard-nominated Chef Tyler Anderson crafts a seasonal farm-to-table menu, with locally sourced ingredients and an exciting wine selection to complete the experience.

618 (Freehold, NJ)

For a modern-meets-rustic romance, 618 offers a special four-course Valentine's Day dinner with optional cocktail or wine pairings. If you're looking for a romantic evening before or after Valentine's Day itself, 618's "Romance Experience" menu runs all February.

Chart House (Weehawken, NJ)

Nothing says romance like sweeping views of the New York City skyline. Nestled along the Hudson River, Chart House pairs stunning scenery with top-of-the-catch seafood, succulent steaks, and a legendary hot chocolate lava cake.

Franklinville Inn (Franklinville, NJ)

A historic stagecoach stop turned fine dining destination in Gloucester County, the Franklinville Inn delivers gracious service, award-winning wines, and signature dishes like crab bisque and prime rib cooked to perfection.

Il Mulino New York (Atlantic City, NJ)

For a lavish Italian dining experience, Il Mulino New York offers decades of Zagat-rated excellence. Located inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, this spot is ideal for couples looking to elevate their night with authentic Abruzzese cuisine.

The Northport Hotel (Northport, NY)

This boutique Long Island hotel's elegant restaurant offers steaks, seafood, craft cocktails, and an extensive wine list. It's fully booked for Valentine's Day, but the romance continues all month with a "Galentine's" prix fixe brunch on Saturday, Feb. 15, and an exclusive wine pairing Soirée on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The River Café (Brooklyn, NY)

Few spots in New York City are as iconic as The River Café. Located under the Brooklyn Bridge, this Michelin-starred gem serves New American cuisine in an unforgettable setting, complete with romantic piano music and breathtaking skyline views.

Belvedere Inn (Lancaster, PA)

If live jazz and an elegant ambiance set the mood for your night, the award-winning Belvedere Inn is a top choice. Their New Age American and European-inspired dishes highlight fresh, local ingredients.

Butcher and Singer (Philadelphia)

A 1940s Hollywood-style chophouse, Butcher and Singer is located in the historic 1500 Walnut building. Perfectly charred steaks, twin lobster tails, and classic martinis create an atmosphere of timeless romance.

SkyHigh (Philadelphia)

The restaurant at the top of the Four Seasons Hotel in Center City is the highest restaurant in Philly, giving couples incredible skyline views. SkyHigh offers luxurious cocktails and an unforgettable dining experience curated by celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Altius (Pittsburgh)

Perched above Pittsburgh near the Duquesne Incline's upper station, Altius pairs a stunning cityscape with a refined modern menu. Executive Chef Jessica Bauer's approach to contemporary American cuisine makes this a must-visit.

Monterey Bay Fish Grotto (Pittsburgh)

Located in the Steel City's Mt. Washington neighborhood, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto specializes in fresh fish flown in daily from the East Coast, West Coast, and Hawaii, offering one of the region’s best seafood dining experiences.

2941 Restaurant (Falls Church, VA)

Surrounded by koi ponds, waterfalls, and lakeside views, 2941 Restaurant is known for its contemporary American cuisine with French and Mediterranean influences. The restaurant with Executive Chef Bertrand Chemel has also won several awards in Virginia and the greater Washington, DC, area.

Bistro L'Hermitage (Woodbridge, VA)

This charming French country bistro offers intimate tables, heated outdoor gazebos, and a romantic ambiance, making it a top pick for couples seeking a European-inspired escape. Bistro L'Hermitage said its motto is "Hospitality is the art of making others feel welcome, comfortable, and at home. It is the talent for spreading warmth and kindness that will be remembered always."

Fahrenheit 132° (Fredericksburg, VA)

Located in historic downtown Fredericksburg, this farm-to-table steakhouse features locally sourced certified Angus beef. Fahrenheit 132° has a carefully curated seasonal menu for an elevated yet approachable dining experience.

L'Auberge Chez François (Great Falls, VA)

A French country retreat just outside Washington, L'Auberge Chez François has been a go-to for romantic celebrations for more than 66 years. The restaurant serves classic French cuisine in a casually elegant setting.

Le Yaca (Williamsburg, VA)

Originally founded in the French Alps, Le Yaca brings Parisian romance to Virginia with elegant French dishes, fine wines, and an intimate, warm ambiance.

The Ivy Inn Restaurant (Charlottesville, VA)

Located in a historic home near the University of Virginia, The Ivy Inn Restaurant serves seasonal American cuisine with locally sourced ingredients. An enclosed heated patio ensures cozy, year-round romance.

You can click here to see OpenTable's full 2025 list of the country's most romantic restaurants.

