NJ's Livvy Dunne Serves TikTok Troll With Perfect Clapback At Paris Olympics

The Hillsdale (Bergen County) native was showing support Team USA gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a TikTok video when someone piped up:

"Why can't you make Olympic team."

The 21-year-old LSU gymnast and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model replied:

"Probably the same reason you can't."

Dunne's supporters made sure her troll got out-liked in the comment section, hers garnering nearly 750 and his, about 250.

The gymnast clearly has nothing to prove as the top-earning female NIL athlete, valued at $3.9 million with a combined 13.2M followers across all platforms, according to on3.

Growing up in New Jersey, Dunne trained with 16-year-old Hezly Rivera — the youngest Team USA athlete at the Paris Olympics — at ENA in Paramus with coach Craig Zappa.

Dunne also just announced her return to the LSU gymnastics team, for her final year of eligibility as a fifth-year athlete.

Her caption on the announcement? "Not Dunne yet."

