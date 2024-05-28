NJ's Liv Morgan Wins WWE Women's Title

Morgan, whose real name is Gianna Daddio and was raised in Elmwood Park, won the WWE Women's Title on Saturday, May 25 at "King and Queen of the Ring" in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, defeating Becky Lynch.

This is Morgan's second Women's Title reign, having previously won the title in 2022.

She defeated Lynch in a steel cage match to retain the title on "Monday Night RAW" and then set social media ablaze when she kissed "Dirty" Dominick Mysterio, the boyfriend of Rhea Ripley, the woman Morgan injured last month.

The 29-year-old grew up a huge WWE fan. In the backyard of her home in Elmwood Park, Morgan and her four brothers built a makeshift ring and held their own wrestling matches, she told WWE.com in an interview. In 2014, she was discovered by WWE at Joe DeFranco's Gym in Wyckoff.

