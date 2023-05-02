NJ's Judy Blume Celebrated In New Documentary, Film Adaptation

"Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" was released in theatres last Friday, while "Judy Blume Forever" recently premiered on Prime Video.

"Are You There God?" is the first widely released theatrical film to be adopted from one of Blume's novels. The book, a young adult classic released in 1970, is about a sixth grade girl facing the struggles of adolescence. The movie was released to critical acclaim, with a 98 percent rating at Rotten Tomatoes and an 85 score at Metacritic.

"Judy Blume Forever" is a profile of the author and discusses her relationship with her readers as well as the controversy that surrounded her books throughout her career. Many of Blume's books have been banned for its frank discussions of adolescence and sexuality. The movie also features testimonials from people like Samantha Bee and Molly Ringwald. Like "Margaret", the documentary has been met with positive reviews, with a 95 percent rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

The Garden State has long celebrated its famous author. In 2010, Blume was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame and in 2022, the Monmouth Service Area on the Garden State Parkway was renamed the Judy Blume Service Area.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.