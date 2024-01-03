NJ's David Tepper, Panthers Owner Fined $300K After Tossing Drink At Fan

Tepper, who lived in Livingston and moved back to the Garden State in 2020, tossed the beverage while watching his league worst Carolina Panthers lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tepper, who owns Short Hills-based Appaloosa Management, apologized for his actions in a statement.

"I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday," Tepper said.. "I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL's code of conduct and accept the league's discipline for my behavior."

It has been a rough go for Tepper since he bought the Panthers in May 2018. The Panthers have had six straight losing seasons and cycled through six coaches. They won't even get the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, having traded it to the Chicago Bears to draft quarterback Bryce Young, who has struggled this season.

While a $300,000 fine sounds steep, there's no need to pass the collection plate for Tepper, who has a net worth of $20 billion. According to sports business reporter Darren Rovell, the fine is the equivalent of fining the average American $1.77.

