McFarland, who was raised in Short Hills, is planning Fyre Festival 2 in the Hamptons in August, and he's letting someone witness the craziness firsthand.

Fyre Festival 1 very much did not go as planned.

In a video posted to social media platforms on Thursday, July 20, McFarland said he is offering eight people the chance to live with him for two weeks in August as he plans Fyre Festival 2.

"You'll be there for all the crazy buildup, for the jet skis, the flights, the actual event itself, and of course the afterparty," McFarland said.

McFarland also offered general admission tickets to 10 lucky (eh) fans who DMed him. The Fyre Festival 2 website asks people to fill out a form explaining why they want to go and should be invited and then invites people to an event that happened in April. It is now July.

For those who don't remember, Fyre Festival I, organized by McFarland and Ja Rule was a massive debacle.

What was supposed to be a planned music festival and luxury weekend in the Bahamas ended with guests sleeping in shoddy tents, eating bland cheese sandwiches, and being the subject of epic schadenfreude by bemused onlookers relishing every sad tweet.

It led to McFarland pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud and being sent to prison. He was released last year. While Ja Rule was cleared of any wrongdoing, his reputation was in tatters.

McFarland's legal troubles weren't just confined to Fyre Festival. While out on bail for Fyre Festival fraud, he set up a company called NYC VIP Access, which promised tickets to events like the Met Gala. The Met Gala is invitation-only and does not offer tickets.

McFarland still seems bitter about his jail experience. In a video posted after he offered the GA tickets, he said if you didn't send money to his commissary account while he was in jail, you're not getting a free ticket.

