NJ Worker Dies In Ladder, HVAC Accident In PA: State Police

The incident occurred at a Family Dollar store located at 44 Kings Village at 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, police said. Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Patrol Unit responded and confirmed the death of the Paulsboro resident, who was employed by EEC Acquisition LLC, doing business as Rite Air Mechanical.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has opened an investigation into the fatality to determine if workplace safety violations contributed to the incident, according to public records. Authorities have classified the death as accidental, though the investigation by PSP and OSHA is ongoing.

