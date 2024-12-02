Fair 30°

SHARE

NJ Worker Dies In Ladder, HVAC Accident In PA: State Police

A 66-year-old New Jersey man died in a work-related accident involving a ladder and an HVAC unit at Kings Village in Norwegian Township, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania State Police announced.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

 Photo Credit: Flickr by Seluryar at https://flickr.com/photos/90403972@N00/37347657494
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred at a Family Dollar store located at 44 Kings Village at 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, police said. Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Patrol Unit responded and confirmed the death of the Paulsboro resident, who was employed by EEC Acquisition LLC, doing business as Rite Air Mechanical.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has opened an investigation into the fatality to determine if workplace safety violations contributed to the incident, according to public records. Authorities have classified the death as accidental, though the investigation by PSP and OSHA is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE