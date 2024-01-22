NJ Woman Tried Killing Child: Prosecutor

Alfonsina Anguita, 21, of Manville, became the center of an investigation after a 3-year-old child was hospitalized on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The child had signs of physical abuse and strangulation, McDonald said alongside Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and Manville Borough Police Department Officer-In-Charge Lieutenant Craig Jeremiah.

"Further medical examination revealed patterns and marks indicative of child abuse and evidence of strangulation," McDonald's office said in a release.

Detectives from the Special Victims Unit interviewed the child who said that the injuries were suffered while under the care of Anguita in Manville.

Anguita was arrested in Somerville on Thursday, Dec. 21, and charged with first-degree attempted murder and second-degree endanginer the welfare of a child. She was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

