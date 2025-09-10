Mostly Cloudy 74°

SHARE

NJ Woman Finishes Second On 'Jeopardy!'

Leslie Oakerson got a lot of clues right, but it wasn't enough when she appeared on the Wednesday, Sept. 10 edition of "Jeopardy!"

Leslie Oakerson

Leslie Oakerson

 Photo Credit: Leslie Oakerson Facebook
Sam Barron

The Red Bank woman finished in second place, winning $2,000.

Oakerson, a financial services manager, got off to a strong start in the "Jeopardy!" round, getting her first five clues correct, dominating a category about "Downton Abbey,", finding herself in second place.

An avid horseback rider, Oakerson struggled in "Double Jeopardy," only getting one clue correct and whiffing on two others, finding herself in third place, well behind the other two competitors. 

In "Final Jeopardy!" Oakerson had this clue:

In 1914 Belgium’s queen gave this phrase a political meaning, saying one had descended between her & Germany. (Answer below)

Oakerson answered correctly, but was unable to close the gap.

The answer to Final Jeopardy:

What is “iron curtain”?

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE