NJ Woman Filmed, Facilitated Child Sex Acts With Now-Deceased Man: Cops

Esther Silva, of Knowlton, filmed and facilitated acts of sexual abuse against a girl who was between 15 and 16 years old in 2007, with a man who is now dead, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

The case came to light on Wednesday, July 11, when Paterson police discovered evidence in relation to the sexual assault of a child in 2007, Valdes said.

The case was referred to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, which found that Silva "conspired to commit the acts with a man who is now deceased."

Silva was charged, and on Wednesday, Oct. 15, was arrested by members of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office in the area of State Route 94 and Oraton Lane in Knowlton Township, police said.

Silva was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child by permitting a child to engage in a recorded sexual act, conspiracy to commit sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child by recording a child in a sexual act, and endangering the welfare of a child through sexual conduct.

She was lodged in the Hudson County Jail. Prosecutor filed a motion for pretrial detention, which is scheduled before Superior Court Judge William E. Marsala on Oct. 21.

