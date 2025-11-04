NJ Woman Brought Juvenile To Dunkin' To Fight: Cops

Officers responded to the Dunkin' at 170 Mountain Avenue around 3:29 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30, for a report of two juveniles fighting, according to Hackettstown Police.

Through an investigation, police determined that Magdelin Parra-Delacruz, 35, of Hackettstown, transported one of the juveniles to the location “where the physical altercation between the two juveniles was initiated by her,” police said.

Parra-Delacruz was arrested on Oct. 27, and charged with two counts of fourth-degree cruelty and neglect of children, according to police. She was released pending a court appearance.

“The charges are merely accusations,” police said. “The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”

