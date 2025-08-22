NJ Woman Arrested in Narcotics Probe That Busted Cops: Prosecutor

Melissa Brown is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to possess cocaine, Acting Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello said.

The investigation has resulted in 15 arrests and the seizure of over 4 kilograms of suspected cocaine, two handguns, and more than $70,000 in cash.

Earlier this month, North Bergen Police Detective Christopher Orellana was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine, authorities said.

Several West New York officials were previously apprehended including Thomas Mannion, a retired West New York police detective, Ileana Hernandez, a dispatcher with the West New York Police Department and Marquis Santiago, a Hudson County Correctional Police Officer, authorities said.

Three Town of West New York employees have also been arrested.

