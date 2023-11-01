Fair 44°

NJ Woman, 72, Indicted For Using Dead Caregiver's Info To Keep Collecting Insurance Payments

A 72-year-old New Jersey woman used phony timesheets and a bogus bank account from a dead caregiver to fraudulently collect insurance payments for long-term care from him, state authorities charged.

Photo Credit: Unseen Studio on Unsplash
Leoncia Hutchinson of Metuchen deposited the payments from the Continental Casualty Company into a dedicated account, then slid the funds back into her own, an indictment returned by a grand jury in Trenton alleges.

For six months, Hutchinson treated the man’s death as “a moneymaking opportunity,” New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said in announcing the indictment on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Investigators with the state Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor followed the fraudulent paper trail, collecting evidence that produced an indictment charging Hutchinson with insurance fraud, theft by deception, money laundering and 13 counts of forgery, the attorney general said.

Hutchinson remained free pending a Nov. 6 first appearance in Superior Court in Middlesex County.

Deputy Attorney General Jana Robinson secured the indictment following a referral from the Continental Casualty Company that launched an investigation by OIFP Detective Nicholas Esposito.

