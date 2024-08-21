NJ Victim Seriously Burned In Chemical Attack Carried Out By FL Pair Hired By Ex-BF: Cops

William DiBernardino, 49, of Boynton Beach, FL, recruited Jmarr McNeil, 39, and Betty Jo Lane, 38, in the Friday, July 26 incident in Monroe (Gloucester County), Police Chief Thomas Gilbert said.

The 42-year-old victim was returning from work when the attack happened, police said. As she opened her car door, Lane threw a cup of a highly caustic acid on her, and she suffered burns across 35% of her body.

Lane and McNeill rented a vehicle, which they drove up to New Jersey from Florida to assault the victim, according to Gilbert.

Lane, McNeill, and DiBernardino were all arrested in Florida. They were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, criminal attempt, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and stalking.

