NJ Trucker Killed In I-95 Wreck Was A Father And Veteran, Loved Ones Say

Moody was driving under a highway overpass in Tacony early on June 11 when his truck caught fire, causing the roadway above to buckle, Daily Voice reported. His remains were pulled from the wreckage the following day.

Now, loved ones and community members are raising money to assist the wife and children he left behind.

"Nate was a father of three, a veteran, and a hardworking devoted family man," said GoFundMe organizer Alex Harcharek.

"He leaves behind many people who loved him — including a 7-year-old daughter who adored playing with her dad after school."

As of Thursday, June 15, Harcharek's efforts have raised over $12,000 for the benefit of the Moody family. The money, he hopes, will help them cover costs and tread water as they grieve their loved one.

"As his neighbors and fellow community members, we're raising funds to support Nate's family as they process and cope with this unimaginable loss."

Click here to support the Moody family on GoFundMe.com.

