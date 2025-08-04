NJ Trooper Followed Ex From Work, Lurked In Woods Before Double Murder Suicide: Prosecutor

Ricardo Jorge Santos, 37, a sergeant first class with the New Jersey State Police, is believed to have followed 33-year-old Lauren Semanchik home from work as a veterinarian in Long Valley and hid in a wooded area near her Franklin Township home until 29-year-old Tyler Webb arrived on Friday, Aug. 1, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said.

Santos then killed both Semanchik and Webb, and later, himself, the prosecutor said.

According to investigators, Semanchik and Webb had recently started dating. Semanchik had previously ended her relationship with Santos in September 2024, and alleged that he later engaged in "continued harassing and controlling behavior," Robeson said.

Surveillance footage obtained from Semanchik’s vehicle showed her leaving work in Long Valley, around 5:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1. A white 2008 Mercedes SUV — later identified as Santos’ — is seen closely following her vehicle to her home, where she arrived at 5:57 p.m., the prosecutor said.

At 6:11 p.m., an individual is seen “surreptitiously walking through the wooded area along the driveway,” according to the prosecutor. At 6:45 p.m., Webb’s vehicle arrives and parks next to hers, according to the prosecutor’s office.

At approximately 7:08 p.m., Hunterdon County Communications received 9-1-1 calls reporting audible gunshots and screaming in the area of Upper Kingtown Road, to which the Franklin Township Police Department responded, checked the area, but did not locate the source of the gunshots or screaming, Robeson said.

The following day at approximately 12:22 p.m., Franklin Township police officers responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting an unconscious female with apparent physical trauma at a residence on Upper Kingtown Road in the Pittstown section of Franklin Township, the prosecutor said.

Soon after, Santos was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his SUV in Johnson Park, the prosecutor said. A semiautomatic handgun was recovered at the scene.

“This senseless and devastating loss has deeply affected our entire community,” Robeson said. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of Dr. Lauren Semanchik and Tyler Webb, whose lives were tragically taken in an act of domestic violence.”

She continued: “While justice in the legal sense may not proceed, our commitment to supporting survivors and preventing future tragedies remains unwavering.”

The case remains under active investigation. Authorities said there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant David Petelle or Detective Quayshaun Brooks at the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 788-1129.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.