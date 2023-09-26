Overcast 62°

NJ Trespasser Who Climbed Buckingham Palace Wall Charged, Held In UK: Report

A New Jersey man was being held in the United Kingdom after climbing into the Royal Mews, located inside of Buckingham Palace, according to authorities and The Telegraph via MSN.

Royal Mews. Photo Credit: Thomas Nugent Wikipedia
Metropolitan police said only that a man identified as 25-year-old Awad Mustafa entered the Royal Mews, which holds royal carriages and a historic working stable, after scaling a wall nearby around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

According to The Telegraph, Mustafa, a Garden State resident, was on a 10-day trip when he was spotted filming inside of the Royal Mews, and then found hiding behind a carriage by police.

A district judge remanded Mustafa held pending a follow-up appearance, and told him during a court hearing that the offense he committed was a serious one and that prosecution would "take a little bit of time," The Telegraph reports.

Mustafa was charged with trespassing on a protected site, and trying to steal from a motor vehicle during the same incident, the MPD said. His first appearance was Sept. 18, and a subsequent one was apparently held Monday, Sept. 25, the MPD said.

It was not clear where in New Jersey Mustafa was from.

