NJ Transit Train Hits Car, Causing Delays On Bergen Line

A train struck a motor vehicle on Monday evening, June 9, causing delays of up to 30 minutes along the Main-Bergen County Line, according to NJ Transit.

NJ Transit train (file photo)

 Photo Credit: North Jersey Video Service
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The incident occurred during the evening rush at the Broadway Station in Fair Lawn, prompting service changes and congestion through stations including Suffern, Plauderville, and Ridgewood, NJT said on X.

According to NJ Transit’s official alerts:

  • Train #1165, scheduled for a 5:54 p.m. arrival in Suffern, was delayed following the train’s collision with a motor vehicle at Broadway Station.
  • Train #1357, with a 5:40 p.m. arrival in Ridgewood, was delayed at Plauderville and later reported up to 30 minutes late.

The delays were attributed to congestion from the earlier motor vehicle strike.

Daily Voice has reached out to NJ Transit for additional information.

