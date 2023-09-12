NJ Transit Train Derails Near Penn Station Disrupting Service (Developing)

At 8:55 a.m., Northeast Corridor train 3926, which had departed Trenton at 7:32 a.m., derailed prior to arriving at Penn Station, NJ Transit said. No injuries were reported and the train remains upright, transit officials said.

Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken, NJ Transit said. NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd St-NY and NJ TRANSIT bus and private carriers, NJ Transit said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.