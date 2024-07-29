A Few Clouds 82°

Major Delays: NJ Transit Train Collides With Vehicle In East Rutherford

Delays up to an hour were being reported after an NJ Transit train struck a vehicle in East Rutherford Monday morning, July 29.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
The crash involved a Pascack Valley Line train that was not in passenger service, and happened on the tracks at Union Avenue around 8:15 a.m., an NJ Transit spokesperson said.

There were no injuries to crew on board or to the driver of the vehicle. 

"Currently, the Pascack Valley Line is operating with up to 60-minute delays in both directions due to the accident," NJ Transit said. "New Jersey Transit police are leading the investigation."

