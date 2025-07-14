NJ Transit Bus Driver Ran Red Light In Crash That Left Cop Critical: Prosecutor

On Friday, June 20, at 4:12 p.m., a bus driven by Djimmy Evra was speeding and ran through a red light, slamming into a police car at Livingston Avenue and Prudential Drive, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Roseland Police Chief Director Livio Cioffi said.

The officer, Mark Miller, a 29-year-old Bloomfield resident, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, authorities said. Evra and three other passengers were treated for minor injuries, authorities said.

Evra was charged with assault by auto, authorities said. Roseland Mayor James Spango announced last week Miller had been moved to the Progressive Care Unit and is sitting up in bed.

"His condition is trending in a positive direction, but there is still a long way to go," Spango said.

A GoFundMe for Miller's family had raised $65K as of press time.

"This GoFundMe has been created to support the family during this incredibly difficult time. All donations will go directly to help cover medical bills, mental health counseling, lost income, recovery expenses, his 2 year old daughter Mia and daily living needs as they navigate the road ahead," organizer Carlos Gonzalez writes.

"No one should have to endure this kind of pain alone. Whether or not you can donate, we ask that you share this campaign to help bring support and attention to this heartbreaking situation."

