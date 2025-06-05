NJ Town's Police Chief Resigns After Criminal Charges, Judge’s Order: Officials

Former Englishtown Police Chief Peter Cooke Jr., 58, submitted his resignation following a judge’s order of Public Employment Forfeiture, according to a resolution passed by the Englishtown Borough Council on Tuesday, May 28.

The resignation came after Cooke was charged in November 2024 with third-degree computer theft and third-degree conspiracy to commit shoplifting, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said at the time.

Investigators said Cooke accessed a law enforcement database to look up information about two people “without any legitimate law enforcement purpose.” The searches took place several times between February 2019 and August 2023. While on administrative leave in August and September 2024, Cooke helped someone shoplift from a grocery store, Santiago said.

The resignation resolution was presented by Borough Attorney Debra Simon and passed unanimously. It states: “The resignation of Chief Peter Cooke is hereby accepted, effective immediately.”

The interim chief has not yet been announced.

A certified copy of the resolution was sent to Cooke and all appropriate borough officials, according to Englishtown Municipal Clerk Kerry Killeen.

Cooke was placed on administrative leave shortly after the charges were filed.

Cooke's attorney Jeff Garrigan tells NJ Advance Media that he will be admitted into New Jersey's Pretrial Intervention program next month and his charges will be dismissed after he completes the program. Englishtown Mayor Daniel Francisco told the outlet that the council did in fact accept Cooke's resignation last month as a formality.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.