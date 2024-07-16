NJ Town Mayor Calls For Improvements After 8-Year-Old Killed Riding Bike

At 5:34 p.m., Avyaan was struck by a 2022 Mazda CX5 traveling in the area of 189 Littleton Road, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Parsippany –Troy Hills Police Chief Richard Pantina said.

Gupta was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.

Gupta had recently finished second grade at Intervale School in Parsippany, having come to America in 2020 from India, according to his obituary.

In the wake of Gupta's death, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio is calling for action from the New Jersey Department of Transportation to increase pedestrian safety in the township. Barberio said he has also spoken with Pantina to enforce speeding on Parsippany streets.

"Safety cannot take a back seat," Barberio said. "The Parsippany Police Department will immediately begin expanded enforcement against drivers who fail to recognize the importance of pedestrians and bicyclists on our streets."

Barberio has spoken with the engineering department to prioritize pedestrians and bicyclists for all ongoing and future road projects.

"Instead of just focusing on pavement condition and paving the street in kind, they are to layer in safety improvements for all resurfacing projects," Barberio said. "I am truly saddened by the unnecessary loss of a community member last night, and my heart goes out to his family."

Gupta is survived by his parents, Aakash and Reema, his sister Aanya and numerous other family members and friends, his obituary reads. Services were held on Thursday, July 11, his obituary reads.

To view his obituary, click here.

