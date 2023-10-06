Fog/Mist 69°

NJ Town Is Giving Kids New Trick-Or-Treating Date And Residents Seem To Be Cool With It

One New Jersey town is asking residents again to switch their trick-or-treating date due to its annual Halloween parade scheduled for Halloween Night.

And residents seem to be okay with it.

Toms River Mayor Maurice B. Hill announced the date change this week in a Facebook post.

“This was a joint decision made by the Township, Toms River Fire Companies and the Toms River Police Department," Hill said. "We want children to come to the parade with their families on Halloween but still enjoy the time-honored tradition of trick-or-treating.”

Residents were quick to remind Hill in the comment section of the Facebook announcement that it's been this way for years. If it weren't, the parade would get a low turnout, they said.

Not one person lamented the new trick-or-treating date. All seem to be used to it by now.

While there is no official curfew in Toms River, Police Chief Mitch Little says that all trick-or-treaters will be asked to be off township streets by 9 p.m.

“Our utmost concern is for the safety and well-being of our residents and the children enjoying the holiday," the chief said. 

The parade begins at 7 p.m. at Highland Parkway and Main Street continuing south on Rt. 166 and turning onto Washington Street.   

