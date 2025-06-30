A Few Clouds 87°

SHARE

NJ Teen Shot Near Stonewall Inn During Pride Weekend In NYC Was Innocent Bystander, Police Say

A 17-year-old girl from New Jersey and a 16-year-old girl were both shot during NYC Pride weekend in Greenwich Village — one struck in the legs, the other in the head, police said.

Two teens including one from New Jersey were shot near the Stonewall Inn during Pride festivities Sunday, June 29 in New York City.

Two teens including one from New Jersey were shot near the Stonewall Inn during Pride festivities Sunday, June 29 in New York City.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice (EXCLUSIVE)
Two teens including one from New Jersey were shot near the Stonewall Inn during Pride festivities Sunday, June 29 in New York City.

Two teens including one from New Jersey were shot near the Stonewall Inn during Pride festivities Sunday, June 29 in New York City.

Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Two teens including one from New Jersey were shot near the Stonewall Inn during Pride festivities Sunday, June 29 in New York City.

Two teens including one from New Jersey were shot near the Stonewall Inn during Pride festivities Sunday, June 29 in New York City.

Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Two teens including one from New Jersey were shot near the Stonewall Inn during Pride festivities Sunday, June 29 in New York City.

Two teens including one from New Jersey were shot near the Stonewall Inn during Pride festivities Sunday, June 29 in New York City.

Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Two teens including one from New Jersey were shot near the Stonewall Inn during Pride festivities Sunday, June 29 in New York City.

Two teens including one from New Jersey were shot near the Stonewall Inn during Pride festivities Sunday, June 29 in New York City.

Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The shooting happened Sunday, June 29, around 10:15 p.m., following the Pride march, outside 3 Sheridan Square near the Stonewall Inn, after a fight broke out in the area, authorities said.

According to police, the New Jersey teen was an innocent bystander who had no connection to the dispute or the shooter.

“By some miracle that male is not shot, however those rounds traveled down range and strike our 17-year-old victim in her left thigh,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny. “That bullet travels through her left thigh and lodges in her right thigh.”

“This victim is a female 17-years-old visiting from New Jersey. She had no connection to the shooter, and she had no connection to the previous fight that was taking place,” Kenny said. “She was in New York City to celebrate the Pride parade and was a total innocent bystander.”

The 17-year-old was transported to Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The 16-year-old victim, meanwhile, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken by EMS to Bellevue Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

There have been no arrests. The investigation is active and ongoing, according to the NYPD.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE