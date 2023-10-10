NJ Teacher Wins Car, Trip To St. Lucia, $59K, On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

Sam Levine, of Freehold, won a total of $59,578 in cash and prizes, including a trip to St. Lucia and a 2023 Nissan Leaf.

Levine appeared on Oct. 4 as part of Wheel of Fortune’s Teacher’s Week.

Sam has been a teacher at different schools over the past 13 years and currently teaches 4th and 5th grade at Lloyd Elementary School in Matawan. He also is director of the school’s 5th-grade chorus, called the “Huskies in Harmony,” along with the vocal director for the school district’s Summer Theatre Program.

Sam has a keen interest in writing music, especially parody songs. In preparation for his time on the show, he wrote a parody song of Wheel of Fortune, set to the tune of “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker.

Sam said he planned to take his girlfriend on a trip and share some winnings with his supportive family.

