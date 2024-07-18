NJ Teacher Sexually Assaulted HS Student, Told Him To Delete Nude Cellphone Pics: Affidavit

An affidavit obtained by Daily Voice said 36-year-old Julie Rizzitello of Brick Township had sexual contact with the student between April and June. She was arrested on Wednesday, July 3, and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, third-degree witness tampering, and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

The affidavit said a Wall Township Public Schools employee told police on Monday, July 1 about a possible inappropriate sexual relationship Rizzitello had with a student. The student admitted to investigators that his "romantic" relationship with Rizzitello started in April.

The student also told police he and Rizzitello had oral sex and intercourse inside his vehicle in Brick Township on Saturday, May 18. The two continued to have sexual contact several times until Friday, June 14.

Police said the sexual assaults happened in Belmar, Brick, and Wall Township.

"He also reported that Rizzitello sent him nude photographs of herself following the first time they had sexual intercourse," the affidavit said.

A police search of the victim's cellphone revealed sexual pictures and communications between the two. The affidavit also said Rizzitello told the student to delete the evidence from his phone.

The student also said he told several friends about his relationship with Rizzitello. Witnesses who were aware of the relationship confirmed details to investigators.

Rizzitello was also facing accusations of sexually assaulting a second student in 2017. She was charged in that case with one count of second-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree witness tampering.

Rizzitello submitted her resignation letter earlier in the week before her arrest. She was given charges in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

According to her now-deleted teacher profile, Rizzitello was a ninth-grade English teacher and also taught SAT prep courses at Wall High School. She was also listed as an advisor for several groups, including the class of 2026.

Rizzitello has been held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution since her arrest. She was scheduled for a detention hearing on Tuesday, July 23.

Anyone with information about Rizzitello should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or the Wall Township Police Department at 732-449-4500.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.