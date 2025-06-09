Overcast with Haze 65°

NJ Teacher, 35, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Student She Tutored: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old Morris County high school teacher has been arrested on accusations she sexually assaulted a 17-year-old child she'd been tutoring, officials said.

 Photo Credit: Morris Knolls High School
by Sam Barron & Cecilia Levine

Alyssa Perry, of Rockaway Township, a teacher at Morris Knolls High School, became the center of an investigation when school administrators reported her inappropriate behavior to Denville police in March, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.

Perry, who is suspended from the school, was charged on Friday, June 6, with two counts of sexual assault and  endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

At Morris Knolls, Perry served as cheerleading coach, according to the district's website. A math teacher, she began teaching at the high school in 2018, according to the high school newspaper, the Hilltopper. She graduated Rutgers University with a degree in mathematics and later earned her Masters in Math Education, the Hilltopper said.

Perry has been released under pre-trial supervision, authorities said. She is barred from having contact with the victim or the school, and is not allowed contact with any student, authorities said. She is due back in court in July, authorities said.

