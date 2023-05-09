NJ Swimmer's Body Washes Up On MD Shore

Edison's Praise Ezechibueze was reported missing Saturday afternoon May 6, bringing members of the Ocean City fire and police departments to 25th Street and the beach, officials said.

Efforts to locate Ezechibueze were unsuccessful, but on Sunday, May 7 at 5 a.m., a passerby spotted a body on the beach, police said. That body was later identified as Ezechibueze’s,

He was positively identified and transported to the Holloway Funeral Home while the investigation continues.

“The Ocean City Beach Patrol will return to guarding the 10 miles of beach the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend,” according to the department. “Until then, we would like to remind everyone of Beach Patrol’s motto: ‘Keep Your Feet in the Sand until the Lifeguard’s in the Stand.’

“Ocean City is prone to strong rip currents, which can occur at any surf beach with breaking waves.”

