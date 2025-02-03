NJ Surgeon Dies After Medical Episode On Garden State Parkway: Njsp

At 7:10 a.m., Dr. Jarrod Kaufman was driving a Tesla Model Y northbound on the Garden State Parkway in Lakewood Township, when his vehicle veered off the roadway into a briar patch, Chares Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

Kaufman sustained a medical episode and was pronounced dead at the scene, Marchan said.

Born in 1970, Kaufman was a graduate of Lehigh University before earning his medical degree from the Sackler School of Medicine in Israel, according to his obituary from the J.S. Goldstein funeral home website.

He married his wife in Rachael in 1997 and they originally lived in Havertown, PA before moving to Northfield, NJ and Toms River, his obituary reads.

Kaufman was a founding member of Premier Surgical Group and Premier Vein Center in Brick, where he was widely recognized for his expertise in general and laparoscopic surgery, according to his obituary.

Kaufman was also a dedicated humanitarian, serving as president of Hernia Repair for the Underserved, leading global surgical missions and providing life-changing care, his obituary reads. He was also a devoted supporter of Israel, according to his obituary.

Aside from Rachael, he is survived by his daughters, Victoria and Hannah, his mother, Haya, his younger brother, Steffen, and numerous family, friends, colleagues, and patients, his obituary reads.

A funeral was held on Monday, Feb. 3 at Shirat Hayam in Ventnor and he will be buried at Emeth Shalom Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township, according to his obituary.

To view his obituary, click here. The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

