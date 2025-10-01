NJ Stroke Survivor Enjoying Pizza Again After Specialized Therapy Restores Ability To Swallow

The now 52-year-old, who had been living in Manahawkin and working in Wall, remembers little of the experience beyond the ambulance ride to Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

It was there — at the only Joint Commission–designated Comprehensive Stroke Center in the area — where doctors said that her life and future quality of life were saved.

An endovascular neurosurgeon performed a rapid embolization using a tiny catheter to stop the bleeding in Sharples' brain. The procedure not only saved her life but also reduced her risk of permanent disability.

And Sharples was facing several weeks in the hospital.

“I really didn’t have any idea where I was or what happened to me when I woke up in the hospital’s neuro ICU,” she said. “I was unable to do much of anything, couldn’t really follow commands, speak, eat; I was receiving IV nutrition. My surgeon explained just how severe the stroke was.”

Doctors found that the stroke had been caused by a rupture of an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) — a congenital tangle of abnormal blood vessels in the brain.

They also explained she had dysphagia, or difficulty swallowing, and would need extensive rehabilitation.

Sharples' daughter, Ava, and mother, Mary, stayed by her side. “Ava was helping me with therapy exercises in between my therapy sessions, to improve my swallowing and speech with my speech pathologist Liz,” Sharples said, referring to Elizabeth Novobilsky, M.S., CCC-SLP.

Novobilsky introduced the family to a new therapy called pharyngeal electrical stimulation, designed to rehabilitate swallowing function. Sharples received several rounds before discharge.

Traditional treatments involve throat exercises and ice chips, but technology to restore swallowing at the neurological level has been limited.

That’s where pharyngeal electrical stimulation comes in. The therapy, developed by Phagenesis, uses a catheter with electrodes inserted through the nose to deliver small electrical pulses to sensory nerves in the throat.

“This is shown to reestablish communication between these nerves and the brain,” said Dr. Shabbar Danish, chair of neurosurgery. “The treatment lasts ten minutes a day for at least three, and up to six days.”

Speech pathologists administer the therapy, which has been widely adopted in Europe and the U.K., where more than 4,000 patients have been treated. Jersey Shore University Medical Center is the first hospital in New Jersey to offer it routinely for patients with dysphagia.

Sharples said she is incredibly grateful for her care team, her speech therapist , and her family.

“Within the first 10 days of my stay at the rehabilitation facility, I was back to eating whole foods! At this point in my recovery, I’m able to drive again. It's the little things that you appreciate in life, especially after going through something as traumatic as a stroke. I can't say enough about how great it was the first day Ava brought me pizza for dinner. Imagine if I couldn’t eat pizza?!”

Thanks to her treatment and therapy, Erika no longer has to.

