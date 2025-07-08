NJ State Troopers Rescue 'Ferocious Little Demon' Dog In Dramatic Footage

Two officers helped rescue a dog, named after the famed Sesame Street character, from the Arthur Kill in Elizabeth on Saturday, July 6, New Jersey State Police said.

The officers observed unusual movement in the water while patrolling the Elizabeth Marina and discovered Oscar, believed to be about one years old, struggling against the current, police said.

Trooper Michael Buchell deployed a life ring and rescue blanket to bring Oscar aboard a vessel safely, police said. Video shows Oscar earning his name, by being feisty, baring his teeth, and barking at officers, unaware they are trying to save him.

Oscar showed signs of fatigue and early-stage hypothermia, prompting the troopers to administer immediate care, including drying and warming the animal.

Oscar was transported to Carteret Station, where he was evaluated and found to be in good health. Buchell is providing temporary care for Oscar until his owner is located.

If you recognize this dog or know who he belongs to, contact Friends of Elizabeth Animal Shelter at 908-820-4242 or 732-413-5006.

