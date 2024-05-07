NJ Stars Shine At 'Garden Of Time' Themed Met Gala 2024

The theme of the event held Monday, May 6 was "The Garden of Time."

Cardi B, 31, who built a massive mansion in Tenafly, topped off her custom-made feathered black gown with a tall, black turban.

"Glee star Lea Michele, a 37-year-old Tenafly native, showed off her baby bump in a baby blue, Rodarte gown ordained with tulle and a cross-body, floral strap.

Maleah Joi Moon, a Franklin Township (Somerset County) native, donned a floral, sleeveless gown by Collina Strada. Moon is famous for playing Ali in the Alicia Keys musical "Hell's Kitchen." Keys even gave Moon a shoutout on her Instagram story before the event.

Rachel Zegler, 23, of Clifton, channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe with a baby blue , sequined Michael Kors gown.

