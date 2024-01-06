NJ Waging War Against Spotted Lanternflies — With Cash

The state's agriculture department says counties can apply for up to $50,000 to battle spotted lanternflies from 2024 to 2026. Municipalities can receive up to $20,000.

Counties and municipalities can be paid back for chemical treatment activities to kill the invasive insects. Spotted lanternflies don't harm humans or animals but can hurt about 70 types of trees and plants.

The agriculture department says many local governments took advantage of this grant program in 2023.

“The expanded time frame for this funding will allow for an extended application opportunity, especially in areas where this threat may appear for the first time," said assistant secretary of agriculture Joe Atchison III. "The more participants we have in the program increases the chances of significantly reducing the populations of this invasive pest.”

Wildlife experts say spotted lanternflies can't survive in the coldest months. The egg masses they lay survive through the winter and typically hatch in late April or early May.

The agriculture department says if you see the white egg masses, scrape them with a credit card or some other hard surface. Each egg mass contains about 50 nymphs that will hatch in the spring.

Adult spotted lanternflies are usually seen from July to December. They have black spots on their front wings and bright red patches on their back wings. Wildlife experts say you should kill the insects if you see them.

Spotted lanternflies are found in several parts of Asia. They were first discovered in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014 and have since spread to many northeast states.

The insects can cause significant damage to crops and hardwood trees. Spotted lanternflies eat the sap of many plants, including grapevines, maples, and black walnuts.

You can click here to learn more about spotted lanternflies and the resources available to prevent them.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.